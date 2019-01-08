Sales tax holiday this weekend
STATE -- The annual Iowa Sales Tax Holiday will take place this weekend on Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 3.
Shoppers will be exempt from the seven percent sales tax within stores throughout the entire state of Iowa these days, thanks to a sponsorship from the Iowa Department of Revenue.
Sales of a single item with a price that is less than $100 only qualify for the exemption, but items that sell for more than that do not.
However, shoppers can still purchase as many as they want of items below the price of $100 and still qualify for the sales tax exemption.
The exemption only applies to qualifying clothing and footwear considered appropriate for everyday wear. These can include shirts, pants, hats, socks, shoes, underclothing, coats, tights and diapers.
