Sandquist Healthiest State award finalist

DES MOINES -- The Healthiest State Initiative has announced the finalists for the 2019 Healthiest State Annual Awards, and among those finalists is local resident Katie Sandquist.

Individuals, communities, schools and workplaces will be recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans in their respective sectors.

Sandquist, Community Coordinator for the Shelby County Wellness Alliance (SCWA) group, is one of three individual finalists in the state. She was nominated for her commitment in leading the community to improve the physical, social, and emotional well-being of its citizens.

