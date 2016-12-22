SANTA IN THE CABINS
HARLAN -- HCHS freshmen student council members made ornaments and Christmas cards for the children to color at Santa in the Cabins at the Shelby County Historical Society last week. The cards will be given to veterans and teachers.
