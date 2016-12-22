Home / Home
From left: Macy Neese, Camron Buck, Justina Borgman and Maya Kenkel.Cooper Holman and his mom, Danna Blum, visited Santa Claus. (Photos by Kim Wegener)

SANTA IN THE CABINS

Thu, 12/22/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN -- HCHS freshmen student council members made ornaments and Christmas cards for the children to color at Santa in the Cabins at the Shelby County Historical Society last week. The cards will be given to veterans and teachers.

