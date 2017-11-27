HARLAN – This will be the second year the Shelby County Historical Society and Museum, along with the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host Santa in the Cabins. The event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The children will be greeted at the museum with hot chocolate, cookies and an opportunity for holiday hand-crafts with the Harlan Community School District Student Council.

Children will then be able to visit with Santa in one of the historical log cabins that will be decorated for the Christmas Holiday in a similar fashion to the late 1800s, early 1900s. This event offers the area children with an opportunity to visit with Santa in a wonderful historical setting.

The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.