COUNTY – It’s almost time! Get ready, kids, for Santa to make a stop in your community in December. Santa Claus is Coming to Town is a new event where Santa will be hosted in your community this season.

The idea was first brought to the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry by Harlan City Councilman Dave Pedersen as a way to kick off the holiday spirit throughout the county. At each stop, children will have an opportunity to visit with Santa while enjoying hot chocolate and cookies.

Santa Schedule

Saturday, December 1

9:15-9:45 a.m. Salem Lutheran Home

10-10:30 a.m. Elk Horn Public Library

11-11:30 a.m. Irwin Library

12-12:30 p.m. Kirkman Community Hall

1:30-2 p.m. Defiance Shelter House

2:30-3:30 p.m. Panama Fire Hall

4-4:30 p.m. Tennant Old Post Office

5-5:30 p.m. Harlan Pizza Ranch