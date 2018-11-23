Santa Claus is coming to town!
COUNTY – It’s almost time! Get ready, kids, for Santa to make a stop in your community in December. Santa Claus is Coming to Town is a new event where Santa will be hosted in your community this season.
The idea was first brought to the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry by Harlan City Councilman Dave Pedersen as a way to kick off the holiday spirit throughout the county. At each stop, children will have an opportunity to visit with Santa while enjoying hot chocolate and cookies.
Santa Schedule
Saturday, December 1
9:15-9:45 a.m. Salem Lutheran Home
10-10:30 a.m. Elk Horn Public Library
11-11:30 a.m. Irwin Library
12-12:30 p.m. Kirkman Community Hall
1:30-2 p.m. Defiance Shelter House
2:30-3:30 p.m. Panama Fire Hall
4-4:30 p.m. Tennant Old Post Office
5-5:30 p.m. Harlan Pizza Ranch
