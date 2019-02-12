COUNTY – It’s almost time! Get ready, kids, for Santa to make a stop in your community in December. Santa Claus is Coming to Town to make his rounds with his friends from the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8.

The idea was first brought to the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry by Harlan City Councilman Dave Pedersen to kick off the holiday spirit throughout the county. At each stop, children will have an opportunity to visit with Santa while enjoying holiday treats.



Santa Schedule

Saturday, December 7

10 a.m. Elk Horn Public Library

10:45 a.m. Salem Lutheran Home

1 p.m. Irwin Library

2:30 p.m. Defiance Shelter House

3:45 p.m. Kirkman Community Building

5 p.m. Tennant

Saturday, December 8

3 p.m. Earling St. Joseph’s Hall

5 p.m. Panama St. Mary’s Hall