Officials at 9:35 am Sat. morning raced to the scene of a fatal one-car Chevy Suburban roll-over seven miles east of Harlan, near 1101 Timber Rd.

Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Harlan Police Dept, Harlan Fire Dept & Medivac were at the scene. The driver died at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.