Sauvain new AHSTW secondary principal
AVOCA -- Steven Sauvain has been named the new secondary principal at AHSTW School District effective July 1, pending final board approval.
Sauvain replaces Cynthia Phillips who is leaving AHSTW after four years as secondary principal for a similar position in central Iowa.
Sauvain currently is PK-6 Principal and Curriculum Coordinator in the River Valley Community School District located at Correctionville in northwest Iowa.
