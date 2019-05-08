Saw Team ready to help with any disaster
REGIONAL -- This past month saw one of the most active months in several years for the Shelby County Disaster Assistance Saw Team.
With deployments to Nishna Bend Park for removal of trees posing a threat to campsites, to Portsmouth following a micro-burst that caused damage to several trees in town, providing technical assistance removing a tree from the Nishnabotna River blocking downriver access, to Elk Horn Park to remove hazardous trees, and removing trees at the Shelby County Fairgrounds that posed a threat to buildings, people and parking areas, it was a busy month.
But it was satisfying to those on the team who make it their mission to help when needed.
