Saying good-bye is difficult

COUNTY -- As I sit here at my desk in Harlan on my last day, I know that when I leave it won’t be the same.

As soon as I walk out the door of this office on this Friday evening - that’s it - at least for the foreseeable future. There will be no groggy Monday morning greetings, no snicker bars shared with my co-workers and no joking around with the men back in the press room.

To say it has been a blast would be an understatement. To say it has been humbling would not even begin to cover it.

I have called up strangers, shared laughs, reveled in your passions and had the privilege of talking to some about traumatic times that still bring back tears.

I am thankful for the moments that I have been able to share with every one of you.

So thank you, Shelby County, for being my home. I may be leaving now, but I will hold close each small infinity: every blue sky and set of rolling hills, our hours-long conversations and the sunsets that painted the streets outside my apartment golden. It has been a pleasure.