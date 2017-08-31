Saying good-bye is difficult
COUNTY -- As I sit here at my desk in Harlan on my last day, I know that when I leave it won’t be the same.
As soon as I walk out the door of this office on this Friday evening - that’s it - at least for the foreseeable future. There will be no groggy Monday morning greetings, no snicker bars shared with my co-workers and no joking around with the men back in the press room.
To say it has been a blast would be an understatement. To say it has been humbling would not even begin to cover it.
I have called up strangers, shared laughs, reveled in your passions and had the privilege of talking to some about traumatic times that still bring back tears.
I am thankful for the moments that I have been able to share with every one of you.
So thank you, Shelby County, for being my home. I may be leaving now, but I will hold close each small infinity: every blue sky and set of rolling hills, our hours-long conversations and the sunsets that painted the streets outside my apartment golden. It has been a pleasure.
