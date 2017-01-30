Home / Home
Bishop Richard Pates visited the Shelby County Catholic School in Harlan on January 18. A Mass was held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church followed by lunch at the school. The fifth grade class wrote letters to priests, sisters and deacons inviting them to attend the Vocations Mass. Some of the fifth grade class with Bishop Richard Pates are from left: Stephen Fah, Will Arkfeld, Anthony Fields, Hannah Sonderman, Brianna Muenchrath and Jenna Blum. (Photo by Kim Wegener)

SCCS excited to celebrate Catholic Schools Week 2017

Mon, 01/30/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – Shelby County Catholic School, along with other Catholic schools across the nation, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week January 29-February 4.
    Catholic Schools Week is an annual observance meant to highlight the value of Catholic education and its contributions to communities and the nation.
    The theme for this year is Catholic Schools:  Communities in Faith, Knowledge and Service, which encompasses the concepts that are at the heart of Catholic education.

