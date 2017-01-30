SCCS excited to celebrate Catholic Schools Week 2017
HARLAN – Shelby County Catholic School, along with other Catholic schools across the nation, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week January 29-February 4.
Catholic Schools Week is an annual observance meant to highlight the value of Catholic education and its contributions to communities and the nation.
The theme for this year is Catholic Schools: Communities in Faith, Knowledge and Service, which encompasses the concepts that are at the heart of Catholic education.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95