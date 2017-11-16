SCCS Principal DeWeerd resigns; Anderson will serve in interim
HARLAN -- Shelby County Catholic School announced Friday, Nov. 10 that Josh DeWeerd has resigned his 16 month post as principal of the school effective immediately.
Previous principal Ann Anderson will serve as principal in the interim while SCCS searches for a permanent replacement.
DeWeerd was originally placed on administrative leave from the school the previous day, Thursday.
