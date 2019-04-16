Schechinger named top Harlan FFA student
HARLAN -- Andrew Schechinger, a senior at Harlan Community High School, was recently presented the school’s highest agricultural honor, the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award, sponsored by Bayer Crop Science.
Schechinger, the son of Jake and Amy Schechinger of Harlan, received the award for excellence in academics, leadership and agricultural work experience.
