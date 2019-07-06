Schleimer performs at Indy 500

AVOCA -- Griffin Schleimer, of Troop 97, Avoca, had an awesome experience recently as he performed with the Boy Scouts band at the Indianapolis 500 last month. Schleimer (shown in front here with his trumpet) is a Life Scout who attends Harlan Community High School and will be junior this fall. He is the son of Mike and June Schleimer.

Last summer Schleimer attended Medicine Mountain Boy Scout Camp with his troop. He and fellow scout Marcos Antunez took their trumpets to camp with them and were playing reveille and taps each morning and night. Camp Director Doug Whitcomb was impressed with their talent and dedication so he invited them to play with the Scout Band (more than 100 years old) at the Indy 500. Whitcomb is also the camp director at Camp Belzer, the 2nd largest Cub Scout Camp, where the Scout Band is originated. Antunez was unable to attend.

The Scout Band was the first band of 15 to take the track at 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 26. With a wake up call of 3:30 a.m., they walked the famed oval track and over the Bricks...playing the songs You’re a Grand Old Flag and Yankee Doodle Dandy. After the parade of bands and a stop in the center field, they were invited to watch the race from turn three. (Photo contributed)