Schmitz, Haake file papers for supervisor
COUNTY -- There will be a contested race for county supervisor this year.
Incumbent Roger Schmitz, Democrat, is being challenged by newcomer Darin Haake, Republican. Both will appear on the primary ballot in June, and both will move on to the general election in November representing their respective parties.
There is only one open seat on the county supervisors board, currently held by Schmitz, a long-time veteran of the board.
In addition, a number of other elected officials have also submitted nomination papers for re-election to their respective positions.
Treasurer Carolyn Blum, Republican, will be unopposed on the primary ballot.
Recorder Geralyn Greer, Republican, will be unopposed on the primary ballot.
County Attorney Marcus Gross Jr., Democrat, will be unopposed on the primary ballot.
