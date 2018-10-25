Scholten Stumps in Harlan
HARLAN -- J.D. Scholten, the Democratic candidate for U.S. House in Iowa’s 4th congressional district, held a town-hall meeting in Harlan Thursday, Oct. 18. A good crowd turned out to hear from Scholten at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry offices.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95