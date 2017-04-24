School approves budget; tax asking up, enrollment declines

HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District has approved its 2017-18 fiscal year budget, highlighted by a total tax asking increase of $253,270 fueled by an overall increase in property valuations in Shelby County.

The HCS Board of Education approved the budget last month. Overall taxable valuations increased approximately $18.1 million, from $510,002,298 to $528,198,600, bringing in $210,600 in additional property tax revenue (included in the $253,270).

The school board is keeping the levy the same at $11.70 per $1,000 taxable valuation for next year and will have a 11.3 percent solvency ratio. The district is only seeing 1.1 percent in increased dollars from the state (about $73 per student) while realizing continued steady enrollment decreases.

School officials point to being able to cut $1 million in expenditures over the last two years, while also maintaining programs and not having to cut staff in difficult financial times.