School approves budget; tax asking up, enrollment declines
HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District has approved its 2017-18 fiscal year budget, highlighted by a total tax asking increase of $253,270 fueled by an overall increase in property valuations in Shelby County.
The HCS Board of Education approved the budget last month. Overall taxable valuations increased approximately $18.1 million, from $510,002,298 to $528,198,600, bringing in $210,600 in additional property tax revenue (included in the $253,270).
The school board is keeping the levy the same at $11.70 per $1,000 taxable valuation for next year and will have a 11.3 percent solvency ratio. The district is only seeing 1.1 percent in increased dollars from the state (about $73 per student) while realizing continued steady enrollment decreases.
School officials point to being able to cut $1 million in expenditures over the last two years, while also maintaining programs and not having to cut staff in difficult financial times.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95