School board makes it official; $28.5 million bond vote Dec. 11

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday, Oct. 22 approving a resolution that effectively will put a $28.5 million bond issue in front of district patrons for vote December 11. Kathy Mahlberg, Al Hazelton, Joni Larsen, Jessica Anderson and Amy Rueschenberg voted in favor of the resolution, while Lonnie Muxfeldt and Monte Schechinger were absent.

Also on the election ballot will be questions for the continued participation in the Instructional Support Program and voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Property Tax program. The bond issue special election was called for through a petition presented to the board and signed by 40 district patrons. The petition asks for $28.5 million in general obligation bonds for security improvements, repairs, improvements and updates, remodeling and reconstruction to district buildings.

