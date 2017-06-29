School board okays superintendent’s contract with 1.38 percent raise

HARLAN - The Harlan Community School District board voted last week unanimously to offer Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner a 1.38 percent wage increase, the same increase approved by the board for staff earlier this year.

There were no other changes to the three year rolling contract.

The Board agrees to pay the Superintendent a base salary of $171,135 for the period commencing July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2020.

The salary increase amounts to roughly $2,318 in additional compensation.

Approving the raise were board members Angie Monson, Al Hazelton, Amy Rueschenberg and Lonnie Muxfeldt. Absent were Monte Schechinger, Joni Larsen and Kathy Mahlberg.

