School board races set in area districts

REGIONAL -- The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will see the addition of at least one new face after incumbent Angie Monson of district 4 decided not to run for re-election.

“What a great district that we have and how lucky we are to call ourselves Cyclones here,” Monson said. “Being a board member here in Harlan has been such a wonderful experience.”

Monson enjoyed getting to know other board members, and has great respect for the school district’s superintendent Justin Wagner, who she says always had the best interest of kids in mind.

