School patron champions student safety; questions teacher, admin. actions in alleged punishment

HARLAN – An alleged incident involving a teacher utilizing students to dole out physical punishment against another student made its way to the school board table Monday, March 25 as a school patron advocated for student safety and suggested ineptitude or a possible cover-up by administration.

Meanwhile the husband of the teacher at the center of the alleged incident defended her calling it a “rumor” that was already investigated by administration that amounted to nothing more than a misunderstanding. (Read full statements made at the school board meeting from Brian Taylor and Steve Boggess on Page 5A)

Brian Taylor said he’s asking the school board to look into potential mishandling of the situation by the superintendent and administration, and to consider reviewing hiring practices. “How does a teacher with such convictions about punishment or the use of students in punishment as an object lesson about violence get into our schools?,” Taylor asked.

He’s also asking the board to demand administrative transparency. “If I have to hear about an event or incident in our schools from my child when they get home, the school has failed,” he said.

Taylor, also a pastor at Christ’s Church in Harlan, said he has opened up dialogue with the Iowa State Board of Education, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners and the Green Hills AEA to further investigate the issue, and is hoping the board will embrace and support their efforts.

Alleged incident

According to a document received by the Harlan Newspapers, an alleged incident took place in an elementary classroom earlier this semester where a teacher allegedly instructed students to hit or tap another student who had been hitting students earlier in the day.

Taylor said there are already challenges in schools that have little to do with academics, so physical violence is no laughing matter and children are facing it in the Harlan Community Schools.

