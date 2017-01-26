Schools receive annual Iowa School Report Card
REGIONAL – The Iowa Department of Education released its Iowa School Report Card this month, with area schools rating from commendable to acceptable on the new system’s scale.
Iowa’s schools are rated on certain educational measures, including math and reading proficiency, college and career ready growth and readiness, how many students are improving academically each year, efforts to close achievement gaps, graduation rates, attendance and staff retention.
Schools are then given a rating of exceptional, high-performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement, or priority.
