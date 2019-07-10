Schultes, Bruns crowned EEH-K Homecoming Royalty
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 1:08pm admin
EXIRA -- Ellie Schultes and Cade Bruns were recognized during the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton football game Friday night as homecoming queen and king.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95