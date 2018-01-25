Schultz, Holt predict progress in this legislative session

ELK HORN – Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) and Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) met with constituents in Elk Horn Saturday morning, Jan. 20 at the second of five legislative briefings to be held in Shelby County.

A group of approximately 20 people turned out to hear highlights of the legislative session that has just gotten under way in Des Moines, and to ask questions on topics ranging from health care to IPERS and mental health services in the state. Holt and Schultz said they are excited to get some things done in Des Moines this session, and predict some progress will be made on a variety of issues.