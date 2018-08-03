Home / Home
Shown here, Gwyn Maass tries to get a closer look at the bubble experiment her sister, Clara Maass and Jonas Reynolds are working on.

Science Night At the Library

Thu, 03/08/2018 - 10:07am admin

    HARLAN -- Approximately 30 kids had fun conducting science experiments during the Family Fun Night at the Harlan Community Library Thursday night, March 1.  Making slime, taste and smell test and poking a bubble without popping it were just a few of the experiments.
 

