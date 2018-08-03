Science Night At the Library
HARLAN -- Approximately 30 kids had fun conducting science experiments during the Family Fun Night at the Harlan Community Library Thursday night, March 1. Making slime, taste and smell test and poking a bubble without popping it were just a few of the experiments.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95