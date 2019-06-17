Seal of Biliteracy
HARLAN – Sixteen Harlan Community High School senior students have been awarded the Seal of Biliteracy for the 2018-19 school year, becoming the first HCHS graduates to earn the distinction since the Iowa’s Seal of Biliteracy award was established and adopted by the Iowa Legislature earlier this year.
Recipients of the seal include Morgan Bendorf, Caitlin Bissen, Elijah Boldan, Andrea Ferry, Morgan Goetz, Greichaly Kaster, Ethan Matthew Leinen, Angelina Marti, Lindsey Metzger, Tim Mumm, Olivia Petersen, Ben Rihner, Morgan Schaben, Jayden Swanson, Brady Wagner and Kara Weis.
