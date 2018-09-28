Search finds motorcyclist safe

REGIONAL -- Search teams attempted to locate a possible injured motorcyclist Thursday night, Sept. 20 who was reportedly blown off the road traveling from Sioux City to Harlan.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Shelby County 911 received a call in reference to the missing motorcyclist. It was indicated that he was in the ditch, injured, with his motorcycle on top of him.

The individual did not know where he was at and that his phone had gone dead. Based upon his probable route and rate of travel, Incident Command was established in Dunlap, with Shelby County assuming Incident Command.

Nine search teams from Harrison, Shelby, Monona, and Crawford Counties deployed, and an additional six more fire departments staged and were ready to deploy.

At 9:41 p.m. a farmer located the motorcyclist. He then refused medical treatment and the search was called off.