Second Ag Festival a huge success
HARLAN -- The second Ag Festival held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Monday, Sept. 9 was a huge success with a number of vendors set up to show kids and adults many of the ag activities. The hands-on learning experience for kids of all ages included everything from observing bees and farm equipment to simple machines and gardening.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95