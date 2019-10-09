Home / Home

Second Ag Festival providing students hands-on learning

Tue, 09/10/2019

    COUNTY – The second Shelby County Ag Festival will be held Monday, Sept. 9 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Harlan.
    The hands-on learning experience for kids of all ages will include everything from observing bees and farm equipment to simple machines and gardening, just to name a few.
    The event is free fun for all ages.
 

