Second Ag Festival providing students hands-on learning
COUNTY – The second Shelby County Ag Festival will be held Monday, Sept. 9 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Harlan.
The hands-on learning experience for kids of all ages will include everything from observing bees and farm equipment to simple machines and gardening, just to name a few.
The event is free fun for all ages.
