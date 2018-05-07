Second Fourth with fireworks sees safety still a top priority

HARLAN -- Roman candles, sparklers, poppers, bottle rockets, and snakes. Fireworks are popular during the 4th of July season, especially with the recent legalization in Iowa.

Last year, Terry Branstad, the previous Governor of Iowa, signed Senate File 489 which legalized the distribution and use of fireworks in Iowa.

These fireworks bring potential dangers and national and local officials offered some advice on how to enjoy the holiday while avoiding the emergency room due to firework related accidents.

Over the last two years, Harlan has created and changed their firework regulations with safety in mind.

