Second Fourth with fireworks sees safety still a top priority
HARLAN -- Roman candles, sparklers, poppers, bottle rockets, and snakes. Fireworks are popular during the 4th of July season, especially with the recent legalization in Iowa.
Last year, Terry Branstad, the previous Governor of Iowa, signed Senate File 489 which legalized the distribution and use of fireworks in Iowa.
These fireworks bring potential dangers and national and local officials offered some advice on how to enjoy the holiday while avoiding the emergency room due to firework related accidents.
Over the last two years, Harlan has created and changed their firework regulations with safety in mind.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95