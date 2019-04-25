Second measles case confirmed in Iowa
REGIONAL -- A second case of measles has been confirmed in Iowa, through testing at the State Hygienic Lab.
This case is an unvaccinated Northeast Iowa resident, who is a household contact of the recently confirmed measles case (an unvaccinated Northeast Iowa resident with recent travel to Israel, where measles transmission is occurring).
