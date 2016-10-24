Home / Home
"We have received a lot of interest in the event through our promotions over the last few weeks and anticipate a great crowd enjoying a wonderful night of food, music and overall fun." Todd Valline, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Director

Second Year for International Beer Festival

Mon, 10/24/2016

    COUNTY – Beer enthusiasts get ready for a great event this weekend.
    The 2nd Annual International Beer Festival is being held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6- 9 p.m. at the St. Boniface Parish Center in Westphalia.  This year’s event will include beer sampling, the Taste of Shelby County Appetizer competition among area restaurants, live music provided by 7 O’Clock Swing and new this year - Wine Tasting and a Volunteer Fire Departments of Shelby County Chili-Cook Off competition.
 

