Second Year for International Beer Festival
COUNTY – Beer enthusiasts get ready for a great event this weekend.
The 2nd Annual International Beer Festival is being held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6- 9 p.m. at the St. Boniface Parish Center in Westphalia. This year’s event will include beer sampling, the Taste of Shelby County Appetizer competition among area restaurants, live music provided by 7 O’Clock Swing and new this year - Wine Tasting and a Volunteer Fire Departments of Shelby County Chili-Cook Off competition.
