Seeking grant and development coordinator

HARLAN – The board of the Shelby County Historical Society (SCHS) has approved the hiring of a Grants and Development Coordinator.

Museum Manager Nathan Buman said, “The Grants and Development Coordinator will oversee all aspects of the organization’s grants, fundraising and membership.”

“I believe that bringing this person on board in this position will continue moving us forward as we strive to become a premier destination in western Iowa while serving our community here in Shelby County.”