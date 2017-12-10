SEMIS COLLIDE IN DENSE FOG

EARLING – Dense fog was a contributing factor in a two-semi accident at the intersection of Highways 59 and 37 east of Earling at about 8:36 a.m. Friday morning, Oct. 6. Shelby County Sheriff reports indicate a 2003 Peterbilt driven by John Greathouse, 38, Rockville, MO. was eastbound on Highway 37 when it struck a 2015 Kenworth driven by Patrick S. Irwin, 54, Harlan, which was northbound on Highway 59. Reports indicate Greathouse stated that due to the amount of fog, he did not see the intersection until it was too late and went through the stop sign causing the impact.

