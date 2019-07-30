Sen. Schultz organizes local Droppett tour for bottle redemption on July 30
HARLAN – Iowa Senator Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, has organized a local tour on Tuesday, July 30 to help residents learn about one of the options for bottle redemption in Iowa.
“Over the last few years, one of the topics I receive the most communication on from my constituents is bottle redemption centers and the various ‘Bottle Bills’ the legislature has discussed,” said Schultz.
“Droppett is one of the options that has been explored during these discussions. Droppett allows residents to drop off beverage containers in a bag at a local collection site and receive credit in an online account.
“When the creators of Droppett called and asked if I’d like to see it, I thought it was a great opportunity for constituents to see it with me. These events provide western Iowans in and around these communities with an opportunity to see this option for themselves.
