Senator Chuck Grassley visits Myrtue Medical Ctr.

HARLAN -- Senator Chuck Grassley made a special stop at Myrtue Medical Center during his visit to Shelby County on April 16. As part of Senator Grassley’s tour of all 99 counties in Iowa, he held a Q & A session with Myrtue employees addressing questions on a number of topics, including Iowa flooding impact, prescription drug prices and transparency, measures to address mental health services, and the future of rural healthcare.

While discussing mental health services, Senator Grassley commented, “In the past 30 years, we made progress in talking about mental health. There is a change in attitude among society toward mental health and it is healthy to discuss.” Also discussed in the Q & A session were questions on the reliability of levees, private health insurance affordability, recruitment of mental health practitioners to rural communities, regulation of the 340B drug discount program, and Medicaid privatization. Myrtue’s recommendation to Senator Grassley is to pass legislation to allow Critical Access Hospitals to continue providing therapeutic services such as chemotherapy and radiation without restrictions. (Photo contributed)