Serious accident sidelines Wageman

EARLING -- In a way, August 4 will be just another day.

In another sense, the day represents the end of a long recovery – as well as a new beginning – for Don Wageman and his family.

It is a year after the last of his eight surgeries. It signifies that his hip will be with him forever now, and he isn’t foreseeing any future operations.

It is a line in the sand after three long years.

On June 11, 2014, Don Wageman was with his grandson when the front wheel of the lawn mower his grandson was driving became stuck in a hole on an incline. Wageman decided to go get the four wheeler to pull it out.

When he gave it gas, the four wheeler instantly rose up and he fell off of the back of it.