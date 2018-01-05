Session winding down

HARLAN – The 2018 Iowa legislative session is winding down, and local representatives say there’s much that has been accomplished, but still much to do in what is hoped to be the last week of the session this week.

Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) and Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) held their final legislative briefing of the session in Shelby County Saturday morning, April 21 with about 15 constituents on hand to ask questions and hear an update from the capitol.

The legislature is inching toward adjournment with legislators no longer getting their daily expense money, but there still are items on the table that has extended the session, Holt and Schultz said. In particular, tax cuts and the state budget are major items that are being addressed, as well as a bill that would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, dubbed the heartbeat bill, said Schultz.