Settlement reached in civil case against former physician
HARLAN – A former Harlan physician, who was convicted last year of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child, has reached a settlement with a victim in Shelby County District Court, prior to a full trial in the case.
An order in district court filed October 9 indicate the parties, the plaintiff identified as Jane Doe 1 and defendant as Wing Tai Fung, M.D., informed the court they had reached a settlement. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
