Severe weather batters parts of Shelby County
REGIONAL -- The greater Shelby County area saw rare late September severe weather Tuesday evening, Sept. 24, as heavy rains, winds, hail and tornados all were reported in and around Shelby County beginning at approximately 5 p.m.
There were reports of brief tornado touchdowns in Harrison County as well. Marble-sized to quarter-sized hail was reported northwest of Westphalia, and some silver dollar-sized hail was reported near Wings America just south of the county line and north of Avoca. An area between Avoca and Hancock saw significant hail, reports said.
As for rainfall, Harlan had an unofficial total of 1.2 inches of rain Tuesday evening, but areas to the south and east saw much heavier rainfall. Near Shelby it was reported that four inches of rain fell, while in Atlantic, upwards of five inches of rain fell.
Forecasters are calling for more rain in an already-saturated region all of next week. (Photo courtesy of Shelby County Management Agency)
