Severe weather keeps Boy Scouts from placing flags Memorial Day
HARLAN -- There’s no doubt Harlan is one of the most patriotic communities in Iowa. Severe weather Memorial Day Monday, May 27 kept Harlan Boy Scout Troop 90 from placing the flags across town as part of its Star Spangled Streets Project. The flags are placed each holiday, but the safety of the Scouts and their families takes priority should there be inclement weather.
