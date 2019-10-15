Sewer rate increase proposed
HARLAN – The sewer base rate in Harlan likely will increase in 2020 under a proposal being considered by the Harlan City Council.
Any increase requires an ordinance change – three readings, and if approved, a $2 per month increase, from $8 to $10, would be implemented July 1, 2020.
City administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said the city’s financial advisor, PFM Financial, is recommending the increase.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95