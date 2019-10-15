Sewer rate increase proposed

HARLAN – The sewer base rate in Harlan likely will increase in 2020 under a proposal being considered by the Harlan City Council.

Any increase requires an ordinance change – three readings, and if approved, a $2 per month increase, from $8 to $10, would be implemented July 1, 2020.

City administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said the city’s financial advisor, PFM Financial, is recommending the increase.