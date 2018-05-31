Sheer exhaustion; rot uncovered in Mill’s sheer beams

ELK HORN -- “To put a positive spin on it, we’re considering it a ‘blessing in disguise.’”

That’s how Danish Windmill Manager Lisa Steen Riggs described getting the news last week that there was significant wood rot in the sheer beams of the Mill’s Cap frame.

Just 10 days ago, the reconstruction phase of the Mill’s major restoration project began with historic millwright, Ben Hassett, returning to Elk Horn to install the new wind shaft and brake wheel on the 1848 Danish Windmill.

Over the next several days, the turret and cap frame were to be re-roofed while Hassett returned to his Kentucky workshop to bring back the new 67’ long new sails for the Mill.

During the roof replacement, once the sheathing and flashing was removed, significant deterioration was discovered in the principal structural members of the cap frame, known as sheers.

The sheer beams run from the front of the Mill supporting the weather beam (which carries the weight of the sails and gearing), to the rear of the Mill where the sheers extend outside and support the wind shaft and drive train. Because they carry the entirety of the weight of the sails, fantail and roof structure, the severity of the deterioration will involve the removal of the cap from the structure.