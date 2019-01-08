Shelby’s Bladt to receive Spirit of Courage Award

REGIONAL -- Thanks to a nagging pain in her shoulder, Shelby resident Deb Bladt is a cancer survivor.

Along with the other three recipients of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation 2019 Spirit of Courage awards – Dr. Darcey Butts of Glenwood, Bobbi Calderon of Council Bluffs and Bob Steele of Dunlap – Bladt has a compelling story to tell.

Together, the four recipients are the focal point of the annual Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend events August 2-4.