Shelby Countian attended last World Series appearance by Cubs in 1945

EARLING - One local resident is particularly caught up in the “Cubs World Series frenzy.”

Bernice Book, 91, Earling, shares something very few midwesterners can tout -- she attended a World Series game the last time the Cubs were in the championship series -- October 1945 -- 71 years ago. And, knowingly, they haven’t won a World Series since 1908, a whopping 108 years.

The 1945 World Series matched the American League Detroit Tigers against the National League’s Chicago Cubs. The Tigers won the Series, four games to three, giving them their second championship, and first since 1935. And now we have a Shelby Countian as part of that Cubs lore.

