Shelby County approves budget amendment

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, June 4 unanimously approved a budget amendment totaling $855,568 for the current fiscal year, 2018-19.

Many of the monetary changes were due to spring flooding that occurred in March and April, necessitating the need for additional expenditures specifically in the secondary road department, county officials said. Of the $855,568, $587,568 can be attributed to secondary road needs.

Much of those costs are expected to be reimbursed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), although those revenue reimbursements may not be received until after the end of the current fiscal year.