Shelby County audit shows good financials

COUNTY -- Shelby County remains in a good position financially, according to its 2015-16 report released this month.

Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn and Co. PC, CPAs report that Shelby County had local tax revenue of $23,586,108 for the year ended June 30, 2016, which included $1,769,487 in tax credits from the state.

The county fowarded $16,830,593 of the local tax revenue to the townships, school districts, and other taxing bodies in the county.

The county retained $6,755,515 of the local tax revenue to finance county operations, a 2.2 percent increase from the prior year.

Other revenues included $4,843,066 from the state, including indirect federal funding of $416,625, charges for service equaling $384,690, and the use of money and property totaling $77,224.

Expenditures for county operations totaled $12,352,719, a 10.3 percent increase over the year before.

The expenses included $5,758,022 for roads and transportation, $817,638 for mental health, $2,260,330 for public safety and legal services, $966,170 for capital projects, and $1,124,841 for administrative services.