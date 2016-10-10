Home / Home
Shelby County Auditor Candidates square off in forum Tuesday

Mon, 10/10/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    COUNTY -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting a candidates forum Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Harlan Community High School auditorium.
    Shelby County Auditor candidates incumbent Marsha Carter (D-Defiance) and Mark Maxwell (R-Harlan) will discuss the issues and answer questions from the public.
    The two both will appear on the November 8 general election ballot.

