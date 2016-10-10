Shelby County Auditor Candidates square off in forum Tuesday
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting a candidates forum Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Harlan Community High School auditorium.
Shelby County Auditor candidates incumbent Marsha Carter (D-Defiance) and Mark Maxwell (R-Harlan) will discuss the issues and answer questions from the public.
The two both will appear on the November 8 general election ballot.
