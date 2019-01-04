Shelby County awarded federal disaster aid
COUNTY -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Saturday, March 23 announced that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved the disaster declaration for 56 counties, including Shelby County, freeing up federal aid for areas devastated by flooding.
