Shelby County bat numbers on the rise
COUNTY – Shelby County homeowners are dealing with an increase in the number of bats looking to find winter lodging inside their residences.
The Iowa State University Extension Service, Shelby County, said it has been contacted this month by numerous homeowners who are asking for advice on how best to rid their homes of bats. Extension officials have said now is the best time of year to be working to exclude bats as they migrate and look for hibernation places.
